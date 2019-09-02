For the 10th week, Biggie changed the process of populating the eviction nomination list as housemates did the nominations.

Elozonam, Omashola, Venita, Frodd, and Khafi have been nominated for eviction ahead of Sunday, September 8, 2019.

The four housemates and the immediate ex-Head of House will have their popularity and strength tested as the struggle for the grand prize of N60 million continues.

Frodd and Venita polled four votes each, while Elozonam, Omashola and Seyi polled three votes each.

Although Khafi escaped the initial Nominations, Seyi ended up putting her up to Save himself.

The eviction list was announced on Monday night, September 2, 2019, a night after the eviction of Esther and Sir Dee.

All doesn’t seem well between Khafi and Venita. Although they put up a front that all is well, it doesn’t appear so and it was no surprise that they both put each other up for Eviction.

Frodd recently got into a fight with Elozonam and we wonder if that had anything to do with him putting Elozonam up for Eviction.

Here’s how housemates nominated for Eviction

Seyi has just Nominated Mercy and Frodd for Eviction.

Mercy has just Nominated Omashola and Venita for Eviction.

Frodd has just Nominated Omashola and Elozonam for Eviction.

Omashola has just Nominated Elozonam and Diane for Eviction.

Khafi has just Nominated Elozonam and Venita for Eviction.

Tacha has just Nominated Mercy and Frodd for Eviction.

Mike has just Nominated Frodd and Seyi for Eviction.

Ike has just Nominated Venita and Khafi for Eviction.

Venita has just Nominated Frodd and Khafi for Eviction.

Elozonam puts up Seyi and Mike for Eviction.

Diane Nominates Omashola and Venita for Eviction.

Cindy has just Nominated Diane and Seyi for Eviction.