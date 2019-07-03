One interesting and unexpected couple alert we didn't see coming is that of Isilomo and Frodd.

Apparently, the two housemates who both have a solid background in the corporate world have found themselves getting really attracted to each other.

The first hint about these guys and their romance started off when Isilomo who hails from Edo state gave everyone the notion about marking her territory which is...Frodd.

Well just like every guy who has found something attractive in a woman, Frodd expressed how he knows a lot about Isilomo. He made this known while chatting with the other guys.

Let's watch and see how long this new found romance would last. A few days ago we thought Mercy and Gedoni were going to be the lovebirds of the house, but that doesn't look like its going as envisaged.