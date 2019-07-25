It appears that the tension between Nelson and Frodd might get messy or not as they both get entrapped in a romantic triangle with Esther.

Nelson had called Mercy aside to complain about his perceived feelings that Frodd is trying to get everyone in the house against him because of his relationship with Esther.

According to Nelson, he doesn't think Frodd really likes Esther, rather he feels he is trying to use a romantic relationship with her to play his game in the house. Mercy, however, adviced him on how to go about it.

Not done with his nagging, Nelson went on to chat with his close buddies in the house, Gedoni, and Sir Dee about his predicament. He told the guys that he plans to call Frodd out in the presence of Esther to clear the air.

Gedoni and Sir Dee advised him against the move which according to them doesn't have to get to that point. Gedoni went on to say he should speak with him first before escalating it.

Nelson told the guys that Esther had revealed to him that Frodd feels the only reason he is getting closer to her is that he already knows he likes her.

It is safe to say that in the last couple of days, Esther's relationship with Frodd and Nelson has gotten viewers and fans of BBNaija confused!...isn't that why we love the show?