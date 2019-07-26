Even though no one saw these lovebirds story coming, it has been a very interesting past few days as Nelson and Esther continue to wow us with their relationship.

Even though their relationship appears to be engulfed in a third party situation, Nelson seems keen on winning over the woman of his heart and Esther has told him she doesn't have feelings for Frodd.

While having a conversation with Nelson on the morning of Friday, July 26, 2019, Esther pleaded with him to be open with sharing anything he feels like telling her. According to her, even if he doesn't want to tell the other housemates, she will be there to listen to him.

Nelson then went on to share his thoughts about Esther unwillingness to let herself go off-guard. For him, he feels she has continued to watch her feelings and things she says which makes him feel she is a bit uptight.

In her defense, Esther told Nelson she was taking her time to get used to the whole house as he doesn't expect her to move from zero to a hundred percent in three weeks.

Nelson interrupted her by saying every housemate was a bit uptight when they first moved him but have been able to adjust very well.