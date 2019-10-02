The last female housemate amidst the last five housemates of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem is Mercy.

After 92 days in the house, Mercy emerged the last female housemate standing after the eviction of her best friend, Diane.

Mercy became the viewers' delight from the third week with her salacious dance steps at the Saturday Night Parties. [Twitter/BBNaija]

The last five days have been an event-filled one for Mercy, who has been involved in a dirty fight with Tacha that led to the edition’s first and only disqualification. Mercy also got a feel of Biggie’s wrath for breaking the house rule and getting two strikes on Friday night. On Sunday, September 29, 2019, her boo in the house, Ike, got evicted alongside Elozonam during the 13th Sunday Live eviction night. And on Monday, just when the video vixen was hoping to waltz into the end of the show in high spirit, she was broken again when Diane was evicted.

As at August 2019, Mercy led the list of 5 most popular BBNaija Pepper Dem housemates. [Africa Magic/BBNaija]

Here are some of Mercy’s highlights while in the house

Finding Love

Mercy and Ike's relationship became not only the flagship but one to model after in the house. [Africa Magic/ BBNaija]

Mercy’s journey in the Big Brother Naija house for season 4 tagged Pepper Dem saw her finding and keeping love in 91 days. Mercy got into the house crushing on Nelson and Gedoni and she didn’t hide her preference for the men. However, both men didn’t seem to be into her and she settled for Ike, the ‘resident bad boy,’ who was friends with her for a few weeks before their relationship became the longest in the house. Mercy and Ike became the Bonny and Clyde of BBNaija and they were as loving as mischievous while together in the house. They played several pranks on housemates and stole a couple of Bet9ja coins together and remained inseparable. Even when Ella tried battling for Ike’s love, Mercy wasted no time in clearly marking her territory.

BBNaija [Africa Magic/BBNaija]

On becoming Lambo

Mercy has become one of the famous housemates in BBNaija Pepper Dem with the nickname Lamborghini Mercy. [Africa Magic/BBNaija]

Mercy made herself several housemates’ delight all through her stay in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house. She was one of the pepper dem housemates and she did give the sauce as well as the juice in the house. From Jeff to Tuoyo, Gedoni, Nelson, Ike, Sir Dee, Elozonam and Joe, Lambo was the life of the party. From her ‘dripping’ status to her conversations and salacious outfits, Mercy made an impression on the housemates and viewers. Mercy was fire on the dancefloor and every Saturday night parties were incomplete without her blessings. Her waist and bum shaking moves became what several housemates look forward to. She was so hot on the dancefloor and during parties that she was dubbed Lamborghini Mercy. The nickname has since stuck with her replacing ‘Sugar,’ her moniker in her first week in the house.

Mercy, Diane represented the interests of the Powerpuff girls till the end. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Powerpuff girls leadership

Just by habiting and having conversations in the same room with Diane, Thelma, and Esther, Mike, Ike, and Jeff came up with a name for Mercy and her crew- the Powerpuff girls. The ladies were named the Powerpuff girls and became the most influential group in the house. The initial members as thought by Mike, Jeff mand Ike were Mercy, Thelma, Diane, and Esther. However, the exit of Thelma, Esther became closer to the remaining two Powerpuff girls and they accommodated her although they had some reservations. Mercy’s purchase of the immunity card with 2,000 Bet9ja coins secured her place as the last five in the 12th week.