On the 87th day of BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem, popular Nigerian movie stars, Mama G, Aki, Mr. Ibu, Dakore, Lala, Osas Ighodaro, and Mai Atafo visited the 10 remaining housemates to share life experiences.

The entry of seven of the entertainment industry finest into the Pepper Dem house was greeted with screams from the Seyi, Tacha, Omashola, Cindy, Elozonam, Diane, Frodd, Mercy, Ike, and Mike.

The visit was an interesting one for the housemates, who were treated to loads of life and showbiz experiences from the stars all through their three hours of stay in the house.

ALSO READ: 2Baba celebrates 44th birthday with 10 remaining housemates

The highlight of the night was when each of the stars took time to talk the Pepper Dem Gang through surviving in the industry. From personal and career balance, keeping fit and knowing how to find your career strength, the stars dished it all. Tacha and Seyi were smart to chip in their brands while asking the stars question on success and career path.

Mike wanted to know how Mr. Ibu gets the many roles he has played in Nollywood movies while Ike wanted to find out the magic that worked for Dakore Egbuson Akande, who returned to the scene after marriage and childbirth to retain her spot in the industry. As the eldest, Patience Ozokwor aka Mama G advised the young housemates to be themselves at all times and never to isolate themselves from the world.