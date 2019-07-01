It's barely 24 hours into the biggest reality TV show in Nigeria, BBNaija season 4 and Kim-Oprah has already started cashing in on good luck as she wins the Veto Power Game of Chance.

According to Big Brother, the Veto Power Game of Chance is a game that will be played every Sunday night in the house among the housemates.

The winner of the game gets the ability to save and replace a nominated housemate even if they are the ones that have been nominated.

Big Brother then instructed the housemates to pick a key each from the 21 keys placed on the table from where they moved outside to a number of boxes.

Kim-Oprah was the only housemate to open a locker and retrieve an item inside, making her the winner of the Veto Power Game of Chance.