Joe has become the ninth housemate and the fourth male to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

On Sunday, August 18, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Joe from the Big Brother House.

Joe's exit comes after spending a total of 49 days and three weeks in the house.

This is the sixth eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

Joe was nominated alongside other members of the Icon group.

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, two housemates, Isilomo and Avala were evicted from the Big Brother House emerging two of the housemates with the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins.

On July 14, 2019, two more housemates, Kimoprah and Ella were evicted from the BBNaija house after getting the least votes from fans voting online and via SMS.

On July 21, 2019, Tuoyo was evicted and became the first male housemates to be evicted.

On July 28, 2019, Nelson and Thelma were evicted from the BBNaija house.

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaijaseason 4 tagged Pepper Dem.

In a twist, five more housemates, Cindy, Elozonam, Venita, Joe and Enkay were added to the reality show making the housemates 19 all over again.

The eviction continues for the next six weeks when the show comes to an end.

This article is in conjunction with Bet9ja, official partner of the BBNaija Pepper Dem.