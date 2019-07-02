The first head of house of the BBNaija 2019 has emerged and its the gentle 30-year-old Jeff.

Jeff's emergence came after all the housemates gathered to vote for a 'Head Of House.' The housemates who were in contention for the most important position in the house included Mike, Jeff, Seyi, and Ike.

After a few minutes of voting, Jeff defeated the other housemates with a total of 7 votes. While thanking his fellow housemates, Jeff said he felt humbled to have been selected.

"The truth is that there are so many people in this room that has so much to offer its almost humbling and I am like how could i... I appreciate everyone," he said.

With this latest development, Jeff is going to be heading the house into this week's task and activities.