Gedoni becomes the 11th housemate while Jackye becomes the 12th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Gedoni and Jackye from the Big Brother House.

31-year-old designer, Gedoni's exit comes after spending a total of 56 days and eight weeks in the house.

24-year-old Software engineer, Jackye ended her will to win the sum of N60million when he polled the second lowest votes.

This is the seventh eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

The Cross River born Gedoni was popular for being Khafi's love interest. He scaled through eviction in the first week and formed a bond with Khafi in the second week after which the two have remained inseparable.

Jackye came into the house as a gentle lady, who didn't want to reveal much until she won the Pepsi challenge and a sum of N2 million. She came out of her shell and found friendship in the hands of Mike.

Gedoni and Jackye were nominated for eviction alongside Diane, Mike, Mercy, Frodd and Seyi.

After the first eviction, which saw Isilomo and Avala leaving the house, the ex-housemates said Jeff was living a fake life in the house and playing the strong.

Speaking to Ebuka after his eviction, Gedoni said he had no feelings for Venita and didn't want to get in between Khafi and Venita.

In her words, Jackye told Ebuka that she will definitely miss Mike and revealed that she will be rooting for Mercy to win the reality TV show.

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, two housemates, Isilomo and Avala were evicted from the Big Brother House emerging two of the housemates with the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins.

On July 14, 2019, two more housemates, Kimoprah and Ella were evicted from the BBNaija house after getting the least votes from fans voting online and via SMS.

On July 21, 2019, Tuoyo was evicted and became the first male housemates to be evicted.

On July 28, 2019, Nelson and Thelma were evicted from the BBNaija house.

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Jeff from the Big Brother House.

Eviction resumed on Sunday, August 18, when Joe and Enkay were evicted from the house.

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem. Three weeks later, 5 other housemates joined the competition.

In a twist, five more housemates, Cindy, Elozonam, Venita, Joe and Enkay were added to the reality show making the housemates 19 all over again.

The eviction continues for the next six weeks when the show comes to an end.

This article is in conjunction with Bet9ja, official partner of the BBNaija Pepper Dem.