Esther becomes the 12th housemate while Sir Dee becomes the 13th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

On Sunday, Septber 1, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Esther and Sir Dee from the Big Brother House.

Esther and Sir Dee's exit is coming after spending a total of 63 days and nine weeks in the house.

Esther ended her will to win the sum of N60million when she polled the second lowest votes.

This is the eight eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

Esther and Sir Dee were nominated for eviction alongside Tacha, Cindy, Frodd and Venita.

After the first eviction, which saw Isilomo and Avala leaving the house, the ex-housemates said Jeff was living a fake life in the house and playing the strong.

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, two housemates, Isilomo and Avala were evicted from the Big Brother House emerging two of the housemates with the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins.

On July 14, 2019, two more housemates, Kimoprah and Ella were evicted from the BBNaija house after getting the least votes from fans voting online and via SMS.

On July 21, 2019, Tuoyo was evicted and became the first male housemates to be evicted.

On July 28, 2019, Nelson and Thelma were evicted from the BBNaija house.

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Jeff from the Big Brother House.

Eviction resumed on Sunday, August 18, when Joe and Enkay were evicted from the house.

On Sunday, August Sunday 25, 2019, Gedoni and Jackye were evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaijaseason 4 tagged Pepper Dem. Three weeks later, 5 other housemates joined the competition.

In a twist, five more housemates, Cindy, Elozonam, Venita, Joe and Enkay were added to the reality show making the housemates 19 all over again.

The eviction continues for the next six weeks when the show comes to an end