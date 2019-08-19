Over the last two weeks, one housemate, Seyi has reigned as the 'Head of House.' This week, Esther beat the other housemates to emerge head of house.

This week's challenge was quite simple and at the same time complex. Housemates were told to pick letters from a bowl to form words. The housemates were however banned from spelling animals, places or things.

The task which actually is the fastest so far took the housemates barely 10 minutes to complete. After the game, some of the housemates were actually disqualified from the game for going against the rules of the game by picking multiple tags.

The unlucky ones were, Venita, Mike, Tacha, and Diane as they were disqualified for picking multiple tags during the game.

Seyi, Khafi, Frodd, Elozonam, Ike, and Esther made it to the second round of the game after spelling seven words correctly. The second round involved the housemates spelling just one word. The housemate with the longest word would emerge winner of the task and the ultimate price...'Head Of House.'

At the end of the second round, Elozonam and Esther were the only housemates to make it to the third and final round. At the end of the two minutes final round, Esther emerged as the winner of the challenge making her the head of house for the second time. When asked to pick who to share her 'Head Of House' room, she picked Frodd.

The winner of the head of house task gets 250 bet9ja coins for himself/herself. It doesn't end there, as there are an additional 20 bet9ja coins for all the members of the winner's group.