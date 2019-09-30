Diane becomes the 21st housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition.

Her eviction announcement was made after Frodd used his Ultimate Veto Power to pick one housemate - Diane and Omashola - for eviction.

Tonight’s Pepper Dem twist saw Diane leaving the House after being randomly picked out from an unlucky draw. The Task of picking Diane to leave was performed by Frodd as the second and final part of the privilege of his Ultimate Veto Power. The choice wasn’t entirely in his hands as he had to randomly pick from a magic hat.

Seyi, Mercy and Frodd evaded eviction after they emerged Head of House, Immunity buyer and Ultimate Veto Power holder respectively in the 13th week.

Diane's eviction is coming a night after Elozonam and Ike were evicted during the 13th Sunday Live eviction show.