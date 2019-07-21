In a new twist to the season four of BBNaija tagged Pepper Dem, Biggie has moved Tacha and Seyi to a 'Secret Room'.

Tacha and Seyi were two of the five housemates on eviction list alongside Mike, Frodd and Tuoyo.

According to the voting results, Tacha led the votes with 27.25% while Seyi had 26.72%, Mike had 26.30%, Frodd had 13.07%. Tuoyo had the least vote of 6.66%.

During the third eviction show on Sunday, July 21, 2019, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that there would be a fake eviction after the results of the eviction list was given to him by Deloitte representative.

Seyi and Tacha were 'evicted' from the house with 14 remaining housemates believing the two had been truly evicted. The two housemates were asked to leave the house and all the housemates believed they had been truly evicted.

The remaining 14 housemates believe Tacha and Seyi have truly been evicted. are discussing about Tacha and Seyi's exit from the house as well as Tuoyo's. However, Khafi, Sir Dee, Esther and Mike seem to be more concerned about Tacha's exit.

Seyi was first to arrive the 'Secret Room' while Tacha joined him several minutes later. After their arrival at the 'Secret Room,' Biggie sent the two housemates the rules of the 'Secret Room.'

Seyi and Tacha will have to stay together in the 'Secret Room' for an undisclosed number of days. They will also learn to co-habit as their foods will be delivered according to Biggie's discretion. Seyi and Tacha were also told not to raise their voice and ensure they speak in low tones at all times.

Biggie also told Seyi and Tacha to ensure they make the remaining 14 housemates believe they were truly evicted whenever they are reunited with them in the Big Brother's House.