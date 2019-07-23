The BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates once again took part in another round of nominations on Monday night.

As with each nomination process, the housemates get to put up two of their fellow housemates up for possible eviction. With last Sunday’s eviction hammer still fresh in their memories, the housemates have come to understand the rules of the game.

They each took turns in the diary room to make their nominations as usual, but it turned out that ‘Biggie’ had other plans.

In what could have been Jeff and Thelma topping the list with six and five nomination nods respectively, Biggie in yet another twist announces that all 16 housemates have been nominated and hence up for possible eviction next week Sunday.

The reason for this decision as Biggie later revealed was their punishment for disobeying house rules which he said included: refusal to attend morning workout sessions, whispering and speaking inaudibly amongst other infringements.

Khafi unluckily does not have the option to replace or save herself as her Veto Power, which she won during the Veto Power Holder Game of Chance on Sunday night, was made redundant. She will now join the rest of the nominees who are up for possible eviction on Sunday, 28 July.