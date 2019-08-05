The 18 housemates contesting for the grand prize of N60million have escaped eviction for week 6 as Biggie announces 'No Nomination'.

As expected, viewers were looking out for which of the housemates get nominated for eviction after Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that the five newly introduced housemates, Venita, Elozonam, Enkay, Joe and Cindy, will escape nomination for their first full week in the house.

Meanwhile, after a heated Eviction Live Show which saw Jeff taking a bow from the Pepper Dem House, Housemates felt it was time to settle old score and set off on a new course as they still have a week filled with activities to be concerned about.

Having been saved from eviction, Omashola had a one on one chat with Frodd in the Head of House room. The chat which was quite deep had Omashola clear the air with Frodd over their shared affection for Venita. He told Frodd that they should not allow a woman to come between them. He also let the ex-HoH know that he isn’t the type to keep making advances to a lady who has said no so if Frodd wanted to shoot his shot with Venita, he is free to do so.

In the same vein, Jackye had a moment after the eviction and she turned to Mike for reassurance. Jackye, who shed a few tears in her conversation with Mike, was worried that people were going to view her differently after her chat with Ebuka. Mike, however, thought differently as he assured her that everything is going to be fine and she shouldn’t worry about what she has no control over.