Tuesday, July 30, 2019, will for a long time remain one of the most memorable days in the Big Brother house after Biggie surprised the housemates with two new addition to the already existing guys.

Since the entrance of the two new housemates, Venita Akpofure and Elozonam, the whole game has changed...better still, you can say the script has been flipped. These guys have brought in a new vibe to the house.

Who would have thought the housemates would openly do some really steamy stuff. Well guys, here are three steamy things that have happened in the house since Venita Akpofure entered into Biggie's house.

1. Diane Kissing Seyi's nipples

We are certain you had to read that, again and again, to just be sure if it's the same Seyi and Diane we are actually talking about. Yes, guys, the guys have been up to some steamy stuff in the house and like always, we watched every single moment.

So the housemates gathered together after Venita and Elozonam arrived to have fun together with the 'Truth or Dare' game. Seyi got his nipples sucked after Diane was dared to do so...and we kid you not when we say Diane isn't a shy lady.

2. Jackye taking off her panties in front of the guys

Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! We are so sure that most viewers thanked the god of reality TV for giving the housemates the idea of playing the 'Truth or Dare' game last night. We got to see the conservative housemates show the other side we never knew existed.

Jackye who since coming into the house has been lowkey keeping herself away from all controversies couldn't keep her pants to herself as she took them off when she was dared...Jackye we see you!

3. Omashola and Venita having their K.I.S.S.I.N.G. moment

The moment Venita Akpofure got into the house, Omashola didn't hide his attraction for her. He virtually followed her everywhere in the house acting like an excited child who hadn't seen his mum in 2 years.

During the 'Truth and Dare' game time, Venita was dared to kiss one of the housemates and your guess is as good as ours. Omashola and Venita had their 5 seconds to kiss which looks like the former's golden moment.