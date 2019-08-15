Three housemates, who are up for eviction in the BBNaija Pepper Dem edition, have one strike as they gear up for the seventh eviction night.

The three housemates, who are up for eviction with at least 1 strike, are Ike, Tacha, and Joe.

Other members of the Icons group, who are up for eviction after losing the challenge are Cindy, Elozonam, Enkay, Frodd, Khafi, and Omashola.

Here’s how the housemates got their strikes

Biggie issues Joe first strike

After two weeks in the Big Brother Naija house, Joe received his first Strike from Biggie. Joe, who joined the game alongside Enkay, Venita, Cindy, and Elozonam, got his first strike at the beginning of the seventh week. Joe earned himself a strike for provocation. According to Biggie’s verdict, Joe was given a strike for making a volatile situation worse. Joe got into a verbal argument with Tacha and left his couch to sit next to Tacha to provoke her. He then removed her duvet agitating an already irritable Tacha. Biggie asked Joe if agitating an already provoked person was a wise decision? Biggie cautioned him to promote peace, happiness, and fun during his stay in the Pepper Dem House.

Biggie issues Tacha her first strike

Tacha has earned herself a strike in the seventh week of the ongoing BBNaija Pepper Dem edition. Tacha, who has become synonymous with fights in the house earned herself a strike for hitting Joe when he provoked her. After receiving a warning for other bursts of anger, Biggie issued Tacha her first strike for serving it back as e dey hot to Joe when she hit him. He advised that she should have handled herself better and diffuse the situation by walking away. Tacha has been up for eviction for the better part of the season 4 of the BBNaija.

Ike gets a second strike

Mercy’s love interest and bad boy, Ike has earned another strike. Ike learned the hard way that actions have repercussions in Biggie's House. Ike received the first strike alongside Omashola in the second week of his stay in the Big Brother Naija house. He was issued his first strike for provocation and violent behaviour in the house. Ike was issued his second strike for intent to attack as fellow Housemate, Seyi. Biggie told Ike that he should use this opportunity to develop his self-control skills and cautioned other housemates that in times of tension it is their responsibility to behave in a way that makes the House safe for all.

A total of three strikes automatically disqualifies any housemate from continued participation in the reality TV show.