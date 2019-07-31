On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, two more housemates - Enkay and Joe - joined the 16 housemates in the Big Brother Naija house competing for N30 million cash prize and N30 million worth of prizes.

The two new housemates were ushered into the house by Biggie, who had informed the housemates that there's a new twist to the game. Before the addition of the four new housemates, 14 housemates believed no more housemates will be added.

Prior to their addition, Biggie had taken Tacha and Seyi to the Secret Room for three days and put up all the housemates up for eviction in the fourth week.

The addition of four new housemates is coming in the fourth week of the reality TV show and after the eviction of seven housemates namely Isilomo, Avala, Kimoprah, Ella, Tuoyo, Nelson and Thelma.

Already, the new twist in BBNaija 2019 has started shaking the house up with the entrant of four new Housemates within a spate of 24 hours.

Mercy couldn't hide her emotions when Enkay was ushered into the house with the Biggie sound buzz.

Already, Mercy, Diane and Esther have been engaging in discussions about the characters of the new housemates. Their conversation was filled with how they intend to bond with the new housemates while playing their game to win the reality TV show.

While Enkay is a 25-year-old tailor, who describes herself as very selfless, Joe is a creative director, who is coming to the house to showcase his artistic talent in addition to causing more trouble. Already, Joe told Khafi that he's in the house for her.

The four new housemates are trying to settle in and adapt to the Big Brother's house.

In her words, Enkay says she is the salt that is missing in the House and promises to be the spice and life of the whole place.

Omashola, who is up for eviction has found joy in meeting Venita after a five seconds kiss during a Truth or Dare game on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.