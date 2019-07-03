After the introduction of the Bet9ja coins by Biggie on Day 2, 15 housemates have won at least one coin.

Frodd, Ike, Tacha, Ella, Seyi, Diane, Tuoyo, Avala, Omashola, Thelma, Jeff, Esther, Sir Dee, Mercy, and Jackye have all won the Bet9ja coins.

Day 2 coins winner: Ella, Tacha, Diane, Avala, Frodd, Seyi, Omashola, Jeff and Tuoyo.

Day 3 coins winner: Ike, Frodd, Seyi, Sir Dee, Tuoyo, Jackye, Thelma, Avala, Mercy, and Esther.

Coins with BBNaija housemates: Frodd - 2; Seyi - 2; Avala - 2; Tuoyo - 2; Ike - 1; Ella - 1; Tacha - 1; Diane - 1; Sir Dee - 1; Jackye - 1; Omashola - 1; Jeff - 1; Mercy - 1; and Esther - 1.

Currency introduction

Big Brother introduced a new currency this Season: Bet9ja Coins. Biggie also explained that the Bet9ja coins and the BB Naira currencies are different types of virtual currencies and cannot be used interchangeably.

The coins will be awarded during special challenges - which began on Day 2 - and as a reward for individual outstanding performance. There are five different types of Bet9ja Coins, each with a different value. The Coins will allow Housemates to buy any item of their choice throughout their stay in the House.

To keep the coins, Biggie provided safety deposit boxes for safekeeping of the coins earned by housemates.

What housemates can buy with their coins

Biggie has also introduced a special shopping cart where Bet9ja Coins may be traded for privileges.

Here are what the 21 housemates can do with their coins.

Fast food or takeaway meal; a spa treatment; a secret room night with a friend; a Nomination card; a Playback recording of a diary room nomination process; Immunity from nomination for one week; a letter from home; Veto Power position and privilege for a week; HoH position and privilege for a week; a video message from home; immunity from nomination for two weeks.