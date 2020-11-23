BBC has premiered a new documentary detailing the life of Afrobeats legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The 1 hour, 22 minutes documentary titled 'Fela Kuti: Father of Afrobeat' is an insightful piece detailing the legend's life, activism told by his family, friends, associates and fans.

Directed by Half of a Yellow Sun director, Biyi Bandele, the BBC documentary also showcases never seen before archival footage of the maverick performer.

Due to rights issues, the documentary currently streaming on BBC Two is exclusive to viewers in the United Kingdom, but you can learn more about how to watch on BBC Two.