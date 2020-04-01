Post the Big Brother Naija house and its pepper hot drama, former housemate Diane Russet is reaching for the stars with a budding filmmaker career.
Russet recently released a short film titled 'Bayi' based on themes surrounding early child marriage and gender based violence.
The 30-minute film stars Russet as its lead act, alongside , Tope Olowoniyan, Daniel 'Sir Dee' Atteh as supporting acts.
Watch 'Bayi':
Crew
Director: Michael 'Ama Psalmist' Akinrogunde
Screenplay: Michael 'Ama Psalmist' Akinrogunde
DOP: O'Tega Idadi
Producers: Diane Russet, Banke Bakare and Ayomide Newo