Basketmouth is set to produced his first-ever feature film, 'Scorpio', in collaboration with film distribution and production company, Filmone.

According to an announcement shared by Basketmouth via his Instagram handle, production of 'Scorpio' will kick off later on in the year ahead of its November 2021 release. It will reportedly be shot in three countries.

Basketmouth also revealed that the film's lead cast and synopsis will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The upcoming production comes in the wake of the comedian's 2019 unveiling of 'Exorcism of Alu', a horror film which was to be his first feature film as a producer. The six-year project saw the release of a teaser before it returned to development limbo.