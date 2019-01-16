Basketmouth announced that he has postponed the release of his movie over the release of Falz’ album, ‘Moral Instruction.’

In an Instagram post, Basketmouth announced that his decision to move the release date of his movie is as a result of the success of Falz album.

He's, however, yet to announce a new release date for the movie.

‘Falz, hope you’re aware that I pulled out from releasing my movie today because of this your album!!’ he wrote.

Titled ‘The Exorcism of Alu’, the humour merchant said the horror film will screen in Nigerian cinemas from January 15.

The film stars Rekiya Yusuf, Sound Sultan as well as foreign actors including Tevez Houston, Winona Crawford, Jamie Whitehouse, among others.

Written by Basketmouth and directed by Phillipe Gaynor, the comedian revealed that he has been working on the movie for six years and remains his “most challenging project”.