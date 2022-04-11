RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Basketmouth hints on 3rd season of 'Papa Benji' web series

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The star comedian dropped a teaser from the hit series' first season featuring deceased singer Sound Sultan.

'Papa Benji' season two [Instagram]
'Papa Benji' season two [Instagram]

It appears a new season of comedy web series 'Papa Benji' is in the works with show creator, Basketmouth hinting on a possible return to screens.

Recommended articles

The comedian recently shared an Instagram post of a teaser featuring late music veteran Sound Sultan from the show's first season with the caption, "season 3 is Coming Soon."

The comedy show's second season ruled the screens for the most part of July 2021 and wrapped up after 14 seasons.

Based on satirical subject matters, the comedy is set in the peppersoup joint of Papa Benji ( Bethel Njoku aka Senator). The series also stars Basketmouth, Buchi, Jemima Osunde among other comic stars.

Hints of a third season comes in the wake of reports that Basketmouth is currently working on a feature film which will begin production before the year runs out.

The comedian and filmmaker appeared to have scored major points in 2021 also with the release of Showmax’s first Nigerian original series ‘Ghana Jollof’ which he created and starred in.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Basketmouth hints on 3rd season of 'Papa Benji' web series

Basketmouth hints on 3rd season of 'Papa Benji' web series

JJC Skillz refutes rumours of crisis in his marriage to Funke Akindele

JJC Skillz refutes rumours of crisis in his marriage to Funke Akindele

'She is not who you think she is' - Funke Akindele's stepson spills amid marriage crisis rumours

'She is not who you think she is' - Funke Akindele's stepson spills amid marriage crisis rumours

Watch the official trailer for fairytale love story 'Tarella'

Watch the official trailer for fairytale love story 'Tarella'

Netflix drops trailer, release date for '365 Days' sequel

Netflix drops trailer, release date for '365 Days' sequel

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller debuts atop the TurnTable Top 50, “Always with Darkoo rises to No. 8

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” debuts atop the TurnTable Top 50, “Always” with Darkoo rises to No. 8

Top 5 South African hip hop tracks to listen

Top 5 South African hip hop tracks to listen

Black Sherif’s Nigerian success teaches lessons in history, crossover and African interrelation [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Black Sherif’s Nigerian success teaches lessons in history, crossover and African interrelation [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'I give free water in my area, I'll do more' - 'Dada Awu' founder says after $1m sale of meme

'I give free water in my area, I'll do more' - 'Dada Awu' founder says after $1m sale of meme

Trending

Breaking! Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years

Will Smith

Mo Abudu, Netflix clear the air on 'Blood Sisters' as first Nigerian original series

Mo Abudu

Will Smith reacts to Academy's ban over Oscars slap

Will Smith goes viral at the 94th Oscars [The Guardian]

‘Bad Boys 4’ reportedly paused over Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Will Smith AFP