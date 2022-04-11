It appears a new season of comedy web series 'Papa Benji' is in the works with show creator, Basketmouth hinting on a possible return to screens.
Basketmouth hints on 3rd season of 'Papa Benji' web series
The star comedian dropped a teaser from the hit series' first season featuring deceased singer Sound Sultan.
The comedian recently shared an Instagram post of a teaser featuring late music veteran Sound Sultan from the show's first season with the caption, "season 3 is Coming Soon."
The comedy show's second season ruled the screens for the most part of July 2021 and wrapped up after 14 seasons.
Based on satirical subject matters, the comedy is set in the peppersoup joint of Papa Benji ( Bethel Njoku aka Senator). The series also stars Basketmouth, Buchi, Jemima Osunde among other comic stars.
Hints of a third season comes in the wake of reports that Basketmouth is currently working on a feature film which will begin production before the year runs out.
The comedian and filmmaker appeared to have scored major points in 2021 also with the release of Showmax’s first Nigerian original series ‘Ghana Jollof’ which he created and starred in.
