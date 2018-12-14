news

Banky W, the male lead character in Tope Oshin directed upcoming movie, 'Up North', has opened up on how he endured pains to film.

The record label boss, singer and actor made the revelation in an exclusive chat with Pulse Movies.

He said, "So, people may not realise this but I think about a month before we started filming, I finally got an okay from the doctor to start a light workout and on my first day of the work out at Uzukwendu’ gym, my scar from surgery actually opened up and started bleeding again, so I had to go back and get it a little bit touched up and take a break again and start even lighter than I started before.

Continuing, he said, "So all of that running around and being punished by the soldiers, I mean I was on pain killers the whole time we were shooting because it was just tremendously exhausting but I think that some of the most rewarding things that you do in life are also the most difficult, so with this film, all of that work and energy and just everything they took out of me to deliver that role ended up becoming the most fulfilling and rewarding roles that I have ever done.

"It’s definitely one of the most fulfilling and rewarding project that i have ever been a part of in terms of just what it represents for young people, for our children, for our people, for Nigeria as a whole, for all of our tribes and tongues, what we represent, saying that we can actually come together because this a beautiful country we should be proud of and that Nigeria can work if we can all come together to see that these differences are our strength and not things that we should be afraid of," the actor said.

On his decision to take up the lead role despite just undergoing a cancer surgery, Banky said, "The minute that I read the script, I knew instantly that it was a role that I had to play, I knew that there was a story that had to be filmed, I knew that there was a story that had to be told. I was completely blown away by how encompassing the script was because it’s a story about finding love between a man and a woman, it is a story about finding yourself, it’s a story about coming of age, but it’s also a story about Nigeria, and our strength, with our people from different tribes coming together.

"So, this film was all of this things wrapped into one and I don’t even know how they achieved this, kudos to the writers. It’s an incredible script and when I read it, it wasn’t a question of wanting to be in the movie as the lead actor but now, I must also be an executive producer," he said.

Directed by Tope Oshin, 'Up North' features Adesua Etomi Wellignton, Kanayo O Kanayo, Michelle Dede, Hilda Dokubo, Rekiya Attah, Tboss, Rahama Sadau, Funky Mallam, Bala Adamu and Nafeesa Butu.

Banky W returned to the big screens after the success of the Wedding Party 1 and Wedding Party 2.