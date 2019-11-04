Barely a month after Tyler Perry’s Studio was declared opened, Columbia Pictures and Paramount pictures have engaged the 34th street, an arm of the Tyler Perry Studio, for ‘Bad Boys 3 and Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming to America 2’.

Tyler Perry had hinted that the highly anticipated movies are being filmed in his studio when he shared a picture of the major cast on his Instagram page.

Reports indicated that the major characters of the films didn’t know they were shooting in the same studio.

Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Wesley Snipes, and Tracy Morgan were some of the major characters of the ‘Bad Boys 3’ and Coming to America 2’.

In October 2019, Tyler Perry celebrated the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios, his newest Atlanta studio location, which sits on 330 acres of the former Fort McPherson complex.

Tyler Perry Studios has been reported to be the largest film production studio in the US and established Perry as the first African-American to outright own a major film production studio. TPS houses the 34th Street Films, a production arm of Tyler Perry Studios, that guide the work of other filmmakers.