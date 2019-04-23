On Saturday, March 16, 2019, the actor, Babatunde Omidina, was discharged by the doctors at the Federal Government owned medical facility. Yomi Fabiyi had informed the public about the improvement on the actor's health.

"I can confirm to you that efforts to quickly stabilize and/or completely treat him to full wellness by medical experts at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) at the instance of Minister of Health are yielding positive results as Baba Suwe can now walk without the stick, less pain and he is getting better.

"If further therapy is administered and medications adhered to, he will come out completely of the major ailments. He will, however, proceed abroad very soon to further his treatment," Fabiyi said in a statement.

The Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, had instructed that Baba Suwe be taken to the medical facility for adequate treatment following news of his ill health.

TAMPAN president, Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin also took to his Instagram account to deny rumours that the actor is dead.

48 hours after the news of Baba Suwe’s ill health gained public attention, Fabiyi noted that over N1 million had been donated by fans and some of Baba Suwe’s colleagues. Some of the early donors in the movie industry are Iyabo Ojo, Liz Anjorin, Sho Mo Age Mi star, Jigan, Kazim Adeoti of Adekaz films and Razak Abdullahi of Corporate pictures.

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo donated the sum of N1 million to support Baba Suwe. The donation was made through the Office of the Youth Organising Secretary, APC Lagos, Aregbe Idris.

On February 24, 2019, Yomi Fabiyi announced that the sum of N10 million donation was received from Rev. (Mrs.) Esther Ajayi through actor and producer, Gbenga Adewusi aka Bayowa for the treatment of Baba Suwe in the United States of America.