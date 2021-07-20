Tunde Kelani's critically acclaimed film, 'Ayinla' has recorded an impressive N70.49 Million in Nigerian box office.
Tunde Kelani's 'Ayinla' grosses over N70 Million in box office
The film follows the life of Apala legend Ayinla Omowura.
Currently in its fifth week, the film grossed the astounding figure, according to CEAN, in spite of its limited release (it released in 35 cinemas) and language. The film is in an indigenous Nigerian language.
Produced by Jade Osiberu's Greoh Studios, 'Ayinla' centers on the events leading to the tragic demise of Apala legend, Ayinla Omowura.
It stars Lateef Adedimeji as the titular character alongside Kunle Afolayan, Debo Macaroni, Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Ademoye, Ade Laoye and Omowunmi Dada. The film premiered to instant acclaim in cinemas on June 18.
