Ay, Omoni to feature in 'Elliott:The Littlest Reindeer'

Ay, Omoni Oboli join Josh Hutcherson for 'Elliott: The Littlest Reindeer'

Ay, Omoni Oboli join 'Hunger Games' star, Josh Hutcherson and 'Deadpool 1&2' actress, Morena Baccarin to feature in 'Elliott:The Littlest Reindeer'.

  • Published:

Omoni Oboli and Ayo Makun aka Ay have featured in a Hollywood animation film, 'Elliott: The Littlest Reindeer,' scheduled for December 14, 2018 release.

The Nigerian movie stars join Hunger Games star, Josh Hutcherson and Deadpool 1&2 actress, Morena Baccarin to feature in the animation.

ALSO READ: See trailer of AYs movie Merry Men The Original Yoruba demons

On their involvement, Ay and Omoni both expressed delight at making a giant stride as filmmakers and Nollywood stars.

Other Hollywood stars featured in the animation film include, Jeff Dunham, Martin Short and John Cleese.

play Hazel and Elliot (YouTube/ScreenMedia Films)

 

According to a statement from the FilmOne distribution, the is a right step in the direction of a rewarding future for Nollywood.

AY and Omoni are two very talented/ground breaking Actors and Producers who we have had been very fortunate to work with on varied projects; it was only a natural fit for this especially with 2 actors which such strong family values and family is very important to us at FilmOne. Their inclusion as part of the cast for this movie portends great things for future collaboration between Nollywood and Hollywood” said Moses Babatope of FilmOne distribution.

Decisions and collaborations like these further show how much the world looks at Nollywood and how it is continuously making its mark. We hope for this to be a stepping stone for more to come” said Kene Okwuosa of FilmOne said.

play Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer (FilmOne Distribution)

‘Elliott: The Littlest Reindeer’

The movie is centre around Blitzen- one of Santa’s sleigh pulling reindeers- announcing his retirement on December 21, giving a miniature horse three days to fulfil his lifelong dream of earning a spot on Santa’s sleigh during the North Pole try-outs in time for Christmas eve; Elliott and his friend Hazel set out to prove that no dream is too big if you believe in yourself.

Blitzen, a determined miniature horse, travels to the North Pole with his pal Hazel the goat to win a spot on Santa’s celebrated sleigh team.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

