Two years after its premiere, Tolu Itegboje's documentary 'Awon Boyz' on life on the streets of Lagos is finally set to premiere on global streaming platform, Netflix.

Shot in and around popular Lagos slums, 'Awon Boyz' documents an insightful exploration of life on the streets centering on individuals known as 'area boys'.

The Zero Degrees production, showcases eight area boys who detail how their life journeys led them to the lifestyle synonymous with crime and violence.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry announce first Netflix show

'Awon Boyz' was shot in Monkey Village; a slum in Oshodi and the New Afrika Shrine located in Opebi area of Lagos, both areas popular for gangster and violent activities.

Watch the trailer: