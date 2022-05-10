RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer debuts ahead of December release

A teaser for James Cameron's anticipated Avatar sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is finally here.

Avatar returns this December [Giant Freakin Robot]

Opening to the Na'vi flying over the sea and treetops on their planet of Pandora, the newly launched teaser confirms Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington's return to the screens in the lead roles. The whooping $250 million sequel which is the first of four Avatar sequels, will open in cinemas on December 16, 2022 after multiple delays due to the pandemic.

Directed by James Cameron, the original film released in 2009, 'Avatar' became a global box-office success for its revolutionary motion-capture techniques combined with CGI. Grossing over $2.8bn at the box office, the fantasy adventure is the highest grossing movie of al time.

The sequel will reportedly center on a clan of reef-dwelling Na'vi called the Metkayina lead by Tonowari (Cliff Curtis). According to producer Jon Landau, the sequels explore family.

"Ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe," Landau told EW last year.

'The Way of Water' will see Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel and Michelle Yeoh join the film's original cast including Saldana, Worthington and Sigourney Weaver.

Watch the teaser:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

