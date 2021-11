Playing the role of Aang is 11-year old Gordon Cormier. Ian Ousley grabs the boomerang of The loud and humorous Sokka. Kiawentiio plays Katara while Dalla Liu plays the banished Prince Zuko.

In a press release, Netflix described Aang as a “fearless and fun-loving 12-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world” while Katara was described as the “determined and hopeful waterbender, the last in her northern tribe village.”

Pulse Nigeria

Sokka is described as “outwardly confident, even brash, he takes his responsibility as the leader of his tribe seriously,” while Zuko is a “skilled firebender and the intense and guarded Crown Prince of the Fire Nation.” Other details about the live-action series, such as start of production and release date, have yet to be revealed. Netflix first announced the news of the live-adaptation in September 2018. Avatar: The Last Airbender original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzo were first tapped as the showrunners and executive producer.

Pulse Nigeria

Details of the live-action series are still under wraps but what’s confirmed is the first season contains ten episodes at an hour-long each. The release date is still very up in the air, given the production isn’t starting till November 2021, so we should be expecting a release date in 2022 or 2023. Give or take.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----