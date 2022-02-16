RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Asurf Oluseyi to showcase new film '3 Cold Dishes' at NFT art exhibition

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The NFT art exhibition is billed for March 6, 2022.

Filmmaker, Asurf Oluseyi has confirmed plans to showcase his latest project '3 Cold Dishes' at an NFT exhibition.

According to the filmmaker, the exhibition scheduled for March 6 at the Jewel Aeida, Lagos will see a collection of 9,999 exclusive and unique NFTs, ready to disrupt film funding in Africa.

Asurf shares that his film company seeks to crowd fund for the film's production through NFT sales.

"Asurf Films Ltd. is doing a crowdfunding event for the film 3 Cold Dishes and series development through NFT sales. We have created 5 Tribes with 7,555 Unique NFTs based on the characteristics of these amazing queens," a press statement reads.

"This event is to allow collectors and believers of this great project, blockchain enthusiasts and lovers of art & film the opportunity to experience the exclusive digital artwork in a physical environment."

'3 Cold Dishes' follows the story of three ladies, from Lagos, Port Novo and Abidjan forced into sex slavery by men whom they had trusted, and how they unite to take revenge on the men who took away their innocence.

20 percent of the sales from the exhibition will be donated to NGOs doing rescue missions and empowerment programs for victims of trafficking.

