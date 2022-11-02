RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ariya Omoluabi: What you missed from the first two episodes

Ariya Omoluabi, the much anticipated indigenous music talent show powered by Goldberg Lager Beer debuted on TV over the weekend with some indigenous musical hopefuls auditioning to be part of the journey to becoming the next music icon.

From Abeokuta to Akure, Ibadan, and Lagos, the auditions saw contestants coming out on stage to express themselves through music with an infusion of the brand and Yoruba language; the brand’s way of preserving our culture to shape our future.

The keenly contested auditions set the tone for what might be an intense show with the thrilling first two episodes where contestants produced lots of lyrical fireworks. While some spat bars upon bars, others dished out mind-blowing lyrics that left the audience in awe and their mouths agape.

10 contestants eventually qualified from the auditions and will make it to the next stage where they will show their grit, creativity and originality over the next three weeks for a chance to get their share of the 50 million naira prize.

Show hosts, Seyi Awolowo and Kehinde Bankole will be back this Saturday and Sunday for episodes 3 and 4 respectively. These episodes will see the top 10 contestants facing the panel of seasoned judges who will determine their fate on the show.

With the level of dexterity shown by the top 10 contestants, we can be certain that the judges will have a difficult time determining who stays on the show or who leaves.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Brymo; Afrosoul Diva, Aramide; and veteran music producer, ID Cabasa, will grace your TV screens this weekend as judges to select which of the acts should proceed to the next stage of the show as it enters the eviction stage.

The winner of the show will take home a 10 million naira cash prize, a 15 million album recording deal with some of the finest producers in Nigeria, a 15 million music distribution deal, and a five million video production deal. The first and second runners-up will take home 3 million naira and 2 million naira respectively.

This year’s edition of Ariya Omoluabi will also see veteran and budding acts collaborate to create music which will reflect a blend of nostalgia and buzz, and celebrate the abundance of talents Yorubaland is blessed with.

Catch the live action, excitement, and suspense of Ariya Omoluabi Soundcity TV and ONTV by 8 PM every Saturday and Sunday.

