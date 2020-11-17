This year's edition of Africa Rising International Film Festival is billed to open on November 27, 2020 with Kenyan documentary, 'Softie' directed by Sam Soko.

Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz's directorial debut 'Antebellum' will screen on November, 29 as the festival's closing film.

ALSO READ: Ayanda Sithebe: On ARIFF and connecting African filmmakers for change [Pulse Interview]

Themed 'Film For Change', the festival will broadcast live due to the Covid-19 restrictions. In line with the theme of the year, the festival will highlight gender-based violence, Black Lives Matter, and unjust systems that still govern today.

Some of the films set to screen for the three-day event include Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese's 'This Is Not A Burial, Its A Resurrection', Akin Omotoso's 'The Ghost And The House of Truth', Thomas Gumede’s 'Kedibone' , Ekwa Msangi's 'Farewell Armor', Kurt Orderson's 'Not In My Neighbourhood', 'Mother To Mother' among others.

The festival will hold from November 27 - 29, 2020.