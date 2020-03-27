As more cases of the novel coronavirus continue to emerge, film production companies have compulsorily made adjustments to film release dates and according to Deadline, MGM has joined the list with the push back of its upcoming biopic on Soul queen, Aretha Franklin.

'Respect' starring Academy award winner, Jennifer Hudson was originally slated for an October release but has now been moved to a January 15 worldwide release.

Deadline reports that it will however have a limited release on December 25 ahead of its worldwide scheduled release.

Aretha Franklin [Variety]

The anticipated movie follows the rise of Franklin's music career from her father's church choir and is produced by 'Dreamgirls' producer Harvey Mason Jr and Scott Bernstein ('Straight Outta Compton').

Starring alongside Hudson in the Liesl Tommy directed biopic are Forest Whitaker , Marlon Wayans , Audra McDonald , Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, and Skye Dakota Turner.