The entertainment company has set December 16, 2022, as the release date for ‘Aquaman’ sequel, which has been dubbed ‘Aquaman 2.’

According to a report by Variety, the first step toward producing ‘Aquaman 2’ kicked off in the early days of February 2019.

‘Aquaman’ features Jason Momoa as the title character, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

Warner Bros. has also engaged the team behind the filming of ‘Aquaman’ by bringing back David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write the script for the sequel.

‘Aquaman 2’ will be produced by the director of 'Aquaman', James Wan and Peter Safran.

The success of ‘Aquaman’ sees the superhero tentpole from Warner Bros. launching with $68.7 million in its opening weekend in North America.

In subsequent weeks, the film hit $330 million in North America and $805 million internationally, led by nearly $300 million in China. It’s currently the 20th-highest worldwide grosser of all time.