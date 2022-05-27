Anthill studios debuts raunchy teaser for Uyoyou Adia's 'Hey You'

While plot details of the audacious new title are yet to be confirmed, Anthill boss suggested via an Instagram post that fans can expect an intense plot. 'Hey You' also stars Temitope Olowoniyan, Rotimi Salami, Miriam Peters and Big Brother Naija star Seyi Awolowo.

The newly released teaser leaves a lot to ponder especially with the NFVCB. The Board is notable for kicking against sexual content on the big screens. It appears the film may have passed the Board's stringent rules as it has been classified for the screens and confirmed for a July 29, 2022 theatrical release.

Watch the trailer:

'Hey You' is set to be Adia's second feature film as a director. The filmmaker launched her feature length directorial debut with Inkblot's legal themed film 'Charge and Bail.'