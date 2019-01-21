Anne Njemanze has described the destruction of the alleged cartel in Nollywood as a beautiful thing.

In a chat with Punch, the ‘Domitilla’ star said it is beautiful that the cartel in the movie industry has been broken because it makes it easier for actors to rise to the top of their careers through hard work and creativity.

“I know that Nollywood has employed a lot of people; that is the major one. Also, the cartel in the industry has been broken and that is beautiful. Now, it is easier for actors to rise to the top of their careers through hard work and creativity,” she said.

The actress also said she’s happy at the achievements of the current actor in the industry.

“I am happy that the current actors are able to do the things they are doing with the resources that they have because indeed, there are a lot of challenges. You should not compare us to Hollywood because they have more resources than us and they have been in existence for a longer time.

“Every industry has its bad eggs and every industry has its growing period, during which it develops its style and techniques. Given the circumstances we are working in, I think we are doing great,” Anne reeled out.

Ann is currently famous for playing the role of Inspector Sankey in Africa Magic produced TV drama, ‘Tinsel.’