Movies like Terminator, Outside the wire, Avengers: Age of Ultron and many others have foreshadowed Artificial intelligence will result in the inevitable doom of humanity. The constant revelation of this probability has convinced many critics and 21st-century individuals that they preach caution with technological advancement. However, for the Sci-fi enthusiasts, this theory that only exists in fiction has moulded into a famous movie trope that a thousand movies won't satisfy.
Androids wage war against humans in new dystopian sci-fi, ‘Mother/Android’
The Hulu original stars Chloe Grace Moretz(Tom & Jerry, Shadow in the clouds) and Algee Smith(The hate u give, Euphoria).
While Mother/Android' won't be the first of its kind to adopt this trope, the lead actors are what makes this Hulu original a title to anticipate this December. First, 24-year-old Chloe Grace Moretz and Euphoria’s bad boy Algee Smith portrays a charming couple [Georgia and Sam] expecting a child while trying to escape a country on the brink of total extermination by killer robots. But, unlike Algee Smith, Chloe Grace Moretz is no stranger to dark movies, and her Filmography confirms it. Whether it's gremlins in (Shadow in the clouds), vampires, ghosts and all shades of humanity across her brief spell in the comedy action genre, the blonde-haired actress has arguably seen it all.
Hulu presents a trailer that best demonstrates how the film will pan out with a release date less than three weeks away. It also accurately sets the horrific tone of the movie as we see the pregnant Grace escape gruesome human killing melting-face Cyborgs. Written and directed by Mattson Tomlin, the thriller plot for Mother/Android seems similar to that of ‘A quiet place’. Except for the only exception here, the villains in a Mother/Android are not extraterrestrials but Man-Made.
---
Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.
-----
Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng