Androids wage war against humans in new dystopian sci-fi, ‘Mother/Android’

While Mother/Android' won't be the first of its kind to adopt this trope, the lead actors are what makes this Hulu original a title to anticipate this December. First, 24-year-old Chloe Grace Moretz and Euphoria’s bad boy Algee Smith portrays a charming couple [Georgia and Sam] expecting a child while trying to escape a country on the brink of total extermination by killer robots. But, unlike Algee Smith, Chloe Grace Moretz is no stranger to dark movies, and her Filmography confirms it. Whether it's gremlins in (Shadow in the clouds), vampires, ghosts and all shades of humanity across her brief spell in the comedy action genre, the blonde-haired actress has arguably seen it all.

Pulse Nigeria

Hulu presents a trailer that best demonstrates how the film will pan out with a release date less than three weeks away. It also accurately sets the horrific tone of the movie as we see the pregnant Grace escape gruesome human killing melting-face Cyborgs. Written and directed by Mattson Tomlin, the thriller plot for Mother/Android seems similar to that of ‘A quiet place’. Except for the only exception here, the villains in a Mother/Android are not extraterrestrials but Man-Made.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

