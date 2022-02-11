An Onyeka Onwenu memoir adaptation is officially in the works!

According to TW Magazine, filmmaker confirmed the production during a media conference held in Lagos on January 28, 2022.

“We have not decided if it would be in six or eight parts, but I can confirm it would not be just one,” said Onwenu confirming the report.

“What we are doing here is to tell the story of Nigeria, and the story of the film and music industry. It is our time to tell our stories ourselves.”

The new series will see Onwenu co executive produce alongside Charles Uwakaneme while Chichi Nworah will produce.

Reports also suggest that star actors Nse Ikpe-Etim and Richard Mofe-Damijo may be cast in the new series.