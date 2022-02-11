RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

An Onyeka Onwenu memoir adaptation is officially in the works!

The TV series adaptation will be directed by 'Amina' director Izu Ojukwu.

Onyeka Onwenu's book is full of interesting stories
Onyeka Onwenu's book is full of interesting stories

Onyeka Onwenu's newly released memoir 'My Father's Daughter' is set to be made into a TV series set to be directed by ace filmmaker Izu Ojukwu.

According to TW Magazine, filmmaker confirmed the production during a media conference held in Lagos on January 28, 2022.

“We have not decided if it would be in six or eight parts, but I can confirm it would not be just one,” said Onwenu confirming the report.

“What we are doing here is to tell the story of Nigeria, and the story of the film and music industry. It is our time to tell our stories ourselves.”

The new series will see Onwenu co executive produce alongside Charles Uwakaneme while Chichi Nworah will produce.

Reports also suggest that star actors Nse Ikpe-Etim and Richard Mofe-Damijo may be cast in the new series.

Published in September 2020, Onwenu's 'My Father's Daughter' narrates the singer, broadcaster and actress's journey, personal battles in marriage, career and politics.

