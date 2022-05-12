RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

#AMVCAs culture day holds today

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) will be celebrating Africa’s diversity and cultural heritage at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, today from 4pm.

The event will be open to the public and will feature entertaining African music and colourful displays of cuisines from diverse African tribes and ethnic groups. Attendees get to experience a festival of African arts, fashion, beauty, music, poetry, and dance group performances.

The highlight of the evening will be the African dance party with Grammy nominee, Seun Kuti. He will be accompanied by Jare’s band who will usher the party with pop hits with traditional drums.

Other performances for the day will be acrobatic displays from East Africa and Central Africa, spoken word, comedy, an array of local games and so much more.

The Culture Day is part of a weeklong event for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs. The awards night is slated for Saturday, May 14 and will air live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

AMVCA is powered by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

#FutureByAMVCA

Onyema Courage

