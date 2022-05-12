AMVCAs culture day holds today

The highlight of the evening will be the African dance party with Grammy nominee, Seun Kuti. He will be accompanied by Jare’s band who will usher the party with pop hits with traditional drums.

Pulse Nigeria

Other performances for the day will be acrobatic displays from East Africa and Central Africa, spoken word, comedy, an array of local games and so much more.

The Culture Day is part of a weeklong event for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs. The awards night is slated for Saturday, May 14 and will air live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

AMVCA is powered by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

