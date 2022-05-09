AMVCA week flags-off in grand style

Pulse Nigeria

The Opening Night Gala started with a red carpet session at 5 pm which saw the likes of Osas Ighodaro, Bimbo Ademoye, and Lala Akindoju with sponsors and organizers of the event in attendance.

Nigeria’s renowned media personality, IK Osakioduwa hosted the Opening Night Gala for the 8th time in the history of the AMVCA.

Event highlights included soul-stirring and soothing performances from Nigerian Idol’s 2022 Top four finalists: Jordan, Banty, Progress, and Zaron who stole the hearts of the guests.

The 8th edition of AMVCA is sponsored by Amstel Malta with tactical sponsor, Pepsi.

Other sponsors at the event were Promasidor, Quick Teller, Moet and Chandon, Lush Hair, Supa Komando, Desperado, Sunlight Detergent, and 2Sure making the event a great and memorable experience for everyone.

