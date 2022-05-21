RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Amstel Malta’s fan reporters give scoop on #AMVCA8 experience

In keeping with its promise to give consumers exclusive access to the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), premium malt brand, Amstel Malta, granted two promising media personalities the opportunity to host the red carpets and mingle with the stars through the week-long celebration.

The winners, Deborah Oguike and Ekene Nna-Udosen, were selected through a highly competitive video-entry-style social competition that saw participants vie to prove their suitability for the role.

Deborah Oguike and Ekene Nna-Udosen started out playing hosts at the sponsors’ cocktail and had, in Deborah’s words, “a blast speaking to the esteemed guests and amazing nominees.” Ekene clearly agreed as he described the experience as “super amazing!” “I have been on the red carpet before, but it was nothing compared to the AMVCAs. It was fantastic and it was worth it. I am super grateful to Amstel Malta for the opportunity and I hope to do it again,” he said.

The fan reporters engaged in heartwarming, jovial interviews with celebrities like Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Kie Kie, Efa Iwara, and Bimbo Ademoye, as they lit up the red carpet. Following this engagement, the reporters spent the rest of the night networking and enjoying what was nothing short of a symbolic and memorable event.

Basking in the euphoria of the exposure the fan reporter platform afforded them to bolster the achievement of their individual goals, the duo expressed their excitement and gratitude at being able to live out their dreams at the AMVCA. Summarising her experience, Deborah affirmed that, “My experience as the Amstel Malta Fan Reporter for AMVCA8 was an unforgettable one.”

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to live out my dreams of hosting red carpet interviews on one of Africa’s biggest platforms. It was honestly a big win for my media career and I’m truly grateful. Thank you Amstel Malta for giving me memories I would cherish for a long time!” She concluded.

Amstel Malta, through its fan reporter challenge and support for vehicles like the AMVCA, consistently provides platforms for creatives to be their best and attain their full potential.

_----_

