Amstel Malta sponsors 8th edition of Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

"Africa’s entertainment industry is one that has grown dramatically over the years and earned a spot on the global stage. This is all due to the efforts put in by the people we will be celebrating at the upcoming Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. These people have embodied the essence of a message that is the hallmark of our brand— be your best. They have shown that honing your craft and putting in the work is a vital way to securing a seat at the table— something we want every one who connects with our brand to have,” she concluded.