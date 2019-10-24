Indeed, collaborative efforts are required if extreme poverty is to be eradicated by 2030. Procter and Gamble (P&G), Global Citizen and National Geographic showcased such collaboration as they partnered to launch the ACTIVATE series. The groundbreaking six-part series draws attention to critical world issues including the issues of education, extreme poverty and access to clean water.

On this year’s Global Hand Washing day, Procter & Gamble held an exclusive screening of episode six of ACTIVATE to commemorate the global hand washing day and drive attention towards the cause for clean water in Nigeria. In this episode, “Orange is the New Black” star, Uzo Aduba joins Global Citizen as they rally millions around the world to push for clean drinking water and proper sanitation for the world’s most vulnerable people. In Nigeria, where the actor is from, they urged the government to commit state funds to eradicate the contaminated water and open defecation crises.

American-Nigerian actor Uzo Aduba goes behind the scenes with P&G, Global Citizen and National Geographic on what it means to live without clean water in Nigeria in ACTIVATE series.

At the exclusive screening of the episode held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, which was well attended by the Honorable Minister of Water Resources, Eng. Suleiman Adamu, students, media and other notable health stakeholders, P&G reiterated the effects of contaminated drinking water on people in developing communities and the solutions being implemented around the world, including the P&G Children Safe Drinking Water Program (CSDW).

At the event, P&G also announced its Safeguard’s “Stop the germs, not the Kids” campaign that encourages outdoor play for children, as it is a prerequisite for a well-rounded development during the childhood phase.

P&G’s efforts to impact lives is demonstrated in its involvement in projects like these that highlight the challenges of living along the margins. With a global simulcast across 487 million households in 172 countries, ACTIVATE raises awareness around extreme poverty, inequality and sustainability issues to mobilize people around the world towards actions that will produce change. Other public figures associated with the project include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Common, Darren Criss, Rachel Brosnahan, Hugh Jackman, Gayle King, Usher, and Pharrell Williams.

See photos from the exclusive screening below:

