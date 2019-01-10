Ebeye made her directorial debut with 'Horror' while joining a growing list of female directors and filmmakers from Nollywood.

The actress hinted that though filming of the short movie has been completed, it is still in post production stages.

Directed by Amanda Ebeye and KC Muels, 'Horror' features Amanda Ebeye, Laura Stoica, Katherine Curci, Martin Huss, and KC Muels.

Making her debut in 2008 with the movie, 'Weeping Tiger,' Ebeye became a popular face on Nigerian Television and movie scene with her roles in Wale Adenuga produced 'SuperStory' and Paul Igwe's family sitcom, 'Clinic Matters.'