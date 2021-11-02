Amanda Dara Production announces the release of 'A Caring Player'

Amanda Dara stars in this movie, as a follow-up to her smash-hit PONZI which came out in the cinemas MARCH 2020 and her brief feature in CASTLE AND CASTLE season 1 which is An Ebonylife studios production currently showing on NETFLIX.

This is an intriguing story that chooses to explore the reality of what society deems as LOVE, its implication on moral values, the consequences and the realities of difficult choices. In summary, it's a REAL LIFE ROMANCE FILM.

About AMANDA DARA Production

Amanda Dara Production is a production company set up to tell true life stories in its purest form without holding back.

The FOUNDER Amanda Dara in her journey of being a media personality realised that a lot of stories were comfortable shared when the cameras were off and this is because of the fear of ridicule, criticism, stereotypes and judgement of what the society would say, so she decided to set up Amanda Dara production as a way of sharing these stories without exposing who’s story it could be to ensure that peoples privacies were protected and the totality of the story can be shared.

The goal of Amanda Dara productions is to share the stories with people in similar situations, to show that they are not alone and to provide an outlet for advice and help if required through follow up content.

