Organisers of the Africa Film Academy Awards has announced that a high profiled soiree ahead of the 2019 edition will hold in Ghana.

The announcement was made in a recent tweet by the AMAA’s official Twitter handle, “The Africa Movie Academy Awards will be taking the magic to Ghana 🇬🇭 this July. Let's celebrate the stars in grand style.”

The 15th edition of the awards ceremony is billed to celebrate the best of Africa movie industry and will hold in Lagos, Nigeria.

Continuing, the organisers noted that the Ghana movie industry strives for excellence, hence the need to reward excellence. “The Ghana movie industry is one that is on the move towards excellence, the Africa Movie Academy Award is one that is set to reward excellence,” organisers of AMAA tweeted.

Peace Anyiam Osigwe, the founder of AMA Awards has reiterated that the organisers are not in competition with any award organization saying AMAA has consistently rewarded excellence across Africa filmmaking industry for the last 15 years.

The Chief Executive Officer of AMAA stressed the achievements of the academy saying it has trained over 10,000 movie practitioners across Africa. She also said the academy engages movie practitioners by creating opportunities in the movie industries across Africa.

On AMAA's impact on the African movie industry, Peace said the academy has changed the face of the industry, especially in quality control since it berthed in the last 15 years.

Ahead of the 15th edition, organisers of AMAA kicked off programmes for the awards ceremony with a workshop and gala night on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

The Africa Film Academy Workshop held in Enugu with an attendance of over five hundred participants. The workshop achieved its aim which is to create a paradigm shift in the African film industry.

In attendance were Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), the Aneke Twins, Ofiafuluagwu Mbaka, Steve Ebo, Afam Okereke alongside rising stars from the various sectors of the industry, the well-attended workshop focused on key industry specialist areas that professionals should focus on to boost professionalism and increase investment.

Different facilitators at the workshop offered subject-matter expert view to enhance the creative output of the industry in general and professional credibility of practitioners from the ropes of movie-making to the value chains of funding and distribution.